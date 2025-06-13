A Hartlepool man suffering from paranoia has been jailed after police caught him twice with knives and blades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stopped Paul Williams and searched his Ford Focus after he sped away from officers on the A689 on August 10 last year.

They caught up with him at an Esso garage when he was noted to be acting nervously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On searching the vehicle, police discovered a kitchen knife in the driver’s door pocket plus two further knives in the boot and in a rucksack in the footwell of the passenger seat.

Paul Williams, was found with three knives and an ice pick. Photo: Cleveland Police

Williams, 50, was granted bail before coming to the attention of police again while driving in the Oxford Road area of Hartlepool on December 10.

After initially speaking to officers, he drove off in a Ford Fiesta, said Ashleigh Leach prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court.

Ms Leach said: “He has driven at speed, gone through red lights and demonstrated a lack of control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chase only ended when Williams drove into a road with no exit and was blocked in by officers.

An ice pick was found in his jacket pocket.

Williams, of Troutbeck Close, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing blades in public and dangerous driving.

Michele Turner, mitigating, said Williams has a number of medical issues including paranoia, which was why he had the knives.

She said: “None of them were found in dangerous circumstances. None of them were brandished and none of them were used for harm.”

Jailing him for 16 months, Recorder Anthony Hawks accepted Williams had personal problems but said they were of “no consolation” to those put at risk by his “volatile behaviour”.