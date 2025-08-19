Hartlepool motorist due before Teesside Magistrates' Court following crash which killed beloved police dog
Brian Mcloughlin, 33, of Portmadoc Walk, Hartlepool, is set to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday (August 20) charged with drink driving.
He was arrested following a collision between a vehicle and a police dog support unit vehicle which were involved in a collision on Stockton Street at about 9pm on July 17.
Police Dog Bert, a five-year-old springer spaniel that was in the police vehicle, sadly had to be put to sleep due to his injuries.
Another police dog was unharmed and the police officer with the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
A number of well-wishers left flowers at the scene of the collision.
On Monday, Cleveland Police announced that following a thorough investigation into the collision an officer has been issued with a conditional offer of a fine and penalty points on his licence for driving without due care and attention.