A police dog who once sniffed out £250,000 in criminal cash and took part in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has died after a crash in Hartlepool town centre.

PD Bert, a five-year-old springer spaniel with Cleveland Police, was in a dog support unit vehicle with an officer and another dog when it collided with a BMW on Stockton Street at about 9pm on Thursday.

Both dogs were taken to a veterinary clinic, where one was found to be uninjured.

Sadly, because of the severity of his injuries, PD Bert was put to sleep. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Police Dog Bert. Photo: Cleveland Police

A 33-year-old man arrested at the scene was later charged with drink driving and bailed.

PD Bert had served with the force for three and a half years detecting drugs, firearms and large sums of money.

He was praised for locating £250,000 during one search and was deployed to London as part of the policing operation during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.