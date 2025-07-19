Cleveland police dog that took part in Queen Elizabeth's funeral dies after Hartlepool collision
PD Bert, a five-year-old springer spaniel with Cleveland Police, was in a dog support unit vehicle with an officer and another dog when it collided with a BMW on Stockton Street at about 9pm on Thursday.
Both dogs were taken to a veterinary clinic, where one was found to be uninjured.
Sadly, because of the severity of his injuries, PD Bert was put to sleep. The officer suffered minor injuries.
A 33-year-old man arrested at the scene was later charged with drink driving and bailed.
PD Bert had served with the force for three and a half years detecting drugs, firearms and large sums of money.
He was praised for locating £250,000 during one search and was deployed to London as part of the policing operation during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.