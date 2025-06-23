Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been locked up by the crown courts recently.placeholder image
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 09:46 BST
Here are just some of the latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been locked up by the courts recently.

Unless otherwise stated, they have all received custodial sentences after pleading guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences.

1. Corey Connelly

Connelly, 30, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted committing three counts of attempted robbery, possession of a bladed article in public, theft and criminal damage on March 28. Photo: Third party

2. Dylan Crocker

Crocker, 20, of formerly of Avenue Vivian, in Houghton, near Sunderland, has been locked up for 30 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and having no insurance following a crash in Wolviston on April 21, 2024. Photo: Other 3rd Party

3. Gareth Evans

Gareth Evans, 48, of no fixed address but formerly of Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, actual bodily harm and making a threat to kill on October 5, 2024. Photo: Third party

4. Luis Fonseca

Fonseca, 21, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, has been locked up for five years and 10 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate, possessing a firearm when prohibited, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and violent disorder on January 2 Photo: Other 3rd Party

