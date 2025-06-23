Unless otherwise stated, they have all received custodial sentences after pleading guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences.
1. Corey Connelly
Connelly, 30, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted committing three counts of attempted robbery, possession of a bladed article in public, theft and criminal damage on March 28. Photo: Third party
2. Dylan Crocker
Crocker, 20, of formerly of Avenue Vivian, in Houghton, near Sunderland, has been locked up for 30 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and having no insurance following a crash in Wolviston on April 21, 2024. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Gareth Evans
Gareth Evans, 48, of no fixed address but formerly of Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, actual bodily harm and making a threat to kill on October 5, 2024. Photo: Third party
4. Luis Fonseca
Fonseca, 21, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, has been locked up for five years and 10 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate, possessing a firearm when prohibited, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and violent disorder on January 2 Photo: Other 3rd Party