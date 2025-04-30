Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub goer who stabbed another drinker four times after a row erupted has been jailed.

William Blaney, 22, pulled out a knife and attacked another man during a dispute at The Royal pub, in Church Street, Hartlepool.

Teesside Crown Court heard trouble flared between the two men after the victim swore at Blaney’s girlfriend in a smoking area.

Blaney responded by taking out a craft knife and stabbing the victim four times to the abdomen and shoulder.

William Blaney, 22, was jailed for 30 months for stabbing another man at The Royal pub in Hartlepool. Photo: Cleveland Police

One was very close to the victim’s heart, said prosecutor Ian West.

Mr West said: “The defendant approached him and lunged at him with his right hand and the victim felt a pain in his chest he describes as cold and painful.

"At that point he could see the defendant had a knife in his right hand and he shouted to alert people to it.”

Blaney was detained by pub staff and handed over to the police although the knife was never recovered.

Mr West added: “He must have passed the knife to somebody else or somehow has gotten rid of it.”

Luckily, the attack missed any of the victim’s vital organs and the wounds were treated with stitches.

But the court heard it has had lasting consequences with the victim losing his job as a result of the trauma.

It has also impacted his relationship.

In a statement read in court, he said: “On what should have been a quiet, normal night out I was stabbed in the pub.

“That moment of madness has changed my life. I’m still coming to terms with it.”

Blaney, of Hill View, Greatham, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty in February to wounding with intent over the attack which happened in March 2022.

The court heard he had no prior convictions for violence and had just turned 19 at the time.

References provided to the court also spoke highly of him.

But Recorder David Brooke told Blaney the offence was so serious he had to be jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Mr Brooke said: “Imagine if you had really hurt him badly. I’m afraid this is a lesson you have to learn.”

Police welcomed the sentence and say they hope it sends out a clear message, particularly to young people, not to carry knives.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nigel Rusby, said: “William Blaney has rightly been put behind bars for his actions, which thankfully didn’t result in more serious injuries to the victim.

“Blaney not only consciously took that knife into the pub, but he went on to use it with no thought as to how serious the outcome could have been.

"He could have quite easily killed someone.

“I am satisfied with today’s sentence and hope it sends a strong message to anyone, especially young people, that carrying a blade and using it to cause harm comes with serious consequences.

“I hope that this outcome provides some comfort to the victim of this awful incident.”