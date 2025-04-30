Hartlepool man due in court on attempted murder charge

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 12:21 BST
A man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in which a woman was taken to hospital with injuries.

The 48-year-old suspect is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 30, in connection with the alleged attack at an address in Hartlepool Marina.

Cleveland Police said the 49-year-old woman’s condition is “not considered to be life threatening” and that they are treating the case as “an isolated incident”.

The suspect, who is from another part of town, was arrested after he was discharged from hospital.

Police at Hartlepool Marina during the investigation into the alleged attempted murder. Picture courtesy of Hartlepool News and Alerts.Police at Hartlepool Marina during the investigation into the alleged attempted murder. Picture courtesy of Hartlepool News and Alerts.
Police were called to Navigation Point at around 1.30am on Thursday, April 24, after the alarm was raised and are said to have remained there most of the day.

