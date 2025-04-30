Hartlepool man due in court on attempted murder charge
The 48-year-old suspect is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 30, in connection with the alleged attack at an address in Hartlepool Marina.
Cleveland Police said the 49-year-old woman’s condition is “not considered to be life threatening” and that they are treating the case as “an isolated incident”.
The suspect, who is from another part of town, was arrested after he was discharged from hospital.
Police were called to Navigation Point at around 1.30am on Thursday, April 24, after the alarm was raised and are said to have remained there most of the day.