Hartlepool sex offender jailed at Teesside Crown Court for third breach of court protection order
Jonathan Wright, 35, was issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order after he was jailed for three years in 2019 for sexual activity with a male.
The order included strict conditions around his internet use and co-operation with the police.
Wright breached it twice previously and has now been sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for a third breach.
It related him refusing police entry to his home in December.
Two phones seized from Wright also showed he had deleted thousands of internet history searches and used apps with false names in breach of the order.
He was also found with a bag containing 160 letters “harassing in nature” addressed to a woman in Scotland who he accused of protecting a sex offender.
In May last year, Wright made a number of social media posts about the woman and her partner with Wright posting: “Keep your eyes open for the wrong ‘un, stay safe.”
He pleaded guilty to breach of the Sexual Harm Prevention order and harassment.
Stephen Constantine, mitigating, for Wright Wright, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, said he has vulnerabilities and a potential learning disability.
He told a probation officer the harassment was “driven by emotional distress, jealousy and a desire for revenge”.
Wright committed the offences while he had a 14-month suspended prison sentence hanging over his head.
Judge Joanne Kidd jailed him for a total of two years telling Wright: “If you keep breaching the Sexual Harm Prevention Order you are going to start receiving longer and longer sentences.”