A convicted sex offender has been jailed for repeatedly breaking a court order and harassing people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Wright, 35, was issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order after he was jailed for three years in 2019 for sexual activity with a male.

The order included strict conditions around his internet use and co-operation with the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright breached it twice previously and has now been sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for a third breach.

Jonathan Wright was jailed for a total of 24 months by Teesside Crown Court.

It related him refusing police entry to his home in December.

Two phones seized from Wright also showed he had deleted thousands of internet history searches and used apps with false names in breach of the order.

He was also found with a bag containing 160 letters “harassing in nature” addressed to a woman in Scotland who he accused of protecting a sex offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May last year, Wright made a number of social media posts about the woman and her partner with Wright posting: “Keep your eyes open for the wrong ‘un, stay safe.”

He pleaded guilty to breach of the Sexual Harm Prevention order and harassment.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, for Wright Wright, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, said he has vulnerabilities and a potential learning disability.

He told a probation officer the harassment was “driven by emotional distress, jealousy and a desire for revenge”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright committed the offences while he had a 14-month suspended prison sentence hanging over his head.

Judge Joanne Kidd jailed him for a total of two years telling Wright: “If you keep breaching the Sexual Harm Prevention Order you are going to start receiving longer and longer sentences.”