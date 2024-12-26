Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prison watchdog has found no wrongdoing after a Hartlepool sex offender died in prison.

William Stapylton, 64, was sentenced to 14 years in November 2021 after he walked into Hartlepool Police station off the street and voluntarily confessed to abusing four boys decades earlier.

He died at Holme House Prison, in Stockton, in March 2023 of bronchopneumonia caused by gangrene in his foot on 6 March 2023.

Heart disease was also listed as a contributory factor.

A review into his death by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has found no non-clinical issues of concern.

NHS England commissioned an independent clinical reviewer to review Stapylton’s clinical care at Holme House.

They concluded that it was of a good standard and “equivalent to what he could have expected to receive in the community”.

The report noted that had a long and complex history of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes requiring him to use a walking stick and Zimmer frame.

When Stapylton was transferred to Holme House in March 2022 he expressed his wish not to have any regular medication, treatment or visits to hospital.

The ombudsman’s report stated: “He said that he was aware that his refusal to have any treatment for his heart condition and diabetes could be detrimental.

“Mr Stapylton said that his preferred place of death was in prison."

His left foot became infected and it was suspected this had caused sepsis leaving him bedbound.

He refused to have blood tests, referral to hospital or antibiotics and only agreed to pain relief.

On March 6, 2023, healthcare staff found Stapylton unresponsive in his cell in the prison’s healthcare unit.