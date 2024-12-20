Cleveland Police support national campaign to help hotels spot child exploitation

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are to work with hotels in Hartlepool in an effort to help tackle child sexual exploitation and protect vulnerable young people.

Cleveland Police is supporting Operation Makesafe, a national campaign which aims to help the hospitality sector identify potential victims of child exploitation and to report concerns to the police.

The force says hotels can be used by offenders to abuse and exploit children often due to the anonymity and privacy they provide.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Training has taken place so far with hotels in Middlesbrough and Stockton although the force is keen to roll it out to even more including in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police is offering training to hospitality workers to help spot the signs of child abuse and exploitation.Cleveland Police is offering training to hospitality workers to help spot the signs of child abuse and exploitation.
Cleveland Police is offering training to hospitality workers to help spot the signs of child abuse and exploitation.
Read More
Pervert Paul Sild carried out sick sex attacks on almost 20 random women and gir...

Detective Sergeant John Bentley, from Cleveland’s Complex Exploitation Team, said: “It’s crucial we do everything we can to protect vulnerable children from exploitation and bring those responsible to justice.

“By giving staff the training to be able to spot possible exploitation, we’re giving them the confidence to question situations that don’t feel right and report concerns to us so we can take action."

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice