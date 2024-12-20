Cleveland Police support national campaign to help hotels spot child exploitation
Cleveland Police is supporting Operation Makesafe, a national campaign which aims to help the hospitality sector identify potential victims of child exploitation and to report concerns to the police.
The force says hotels can be used by offenders to abuse and exploit children often due to the anonymity and privacy they provide.
Training has taken place so far with hotels in Middlesbrough and Stockton although the force is keen to roll it out to even more including in Hartlepool.
Detective Sergeant John Bentley, from Cleveland’s Complex Exploitation Team, said: “It’s crucial we do everything we can to protect vulnerable children from exploitation and bring those responsible to justice.
“By giving staff the training to be able to spot possible exploitation, we’re giving them the confidence to question situations that don’t feel right and report concerns to us so we can take action."