A drug user assaulted two off-duty police officers when they tried to bring his £2,500 spree to an end.

Darren Cooper stole alcohol and laundry products worth £2,554 from Tesco Extra, at Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, between August 4 and 7 last year.

A week later on August 14, he stole an electric toothbrush from Asda, on Marina Way, but was challenged by a security guard.

Teesside Crown Court heard two off-duty police officers stepped in and tried to detain Cooper.

Shoplifter Darren Cooper (inset) assaulted two off duty police officers after being challenged by Asda security.

But the 39-year-old criminal, who has almost 200 offences on his record, resisted and lashed out at the officers.

During the struggle he recklessly kicked the female officer who was left with a serious injury to her knee.

Prosecutor Cainan Lonsdale said she suffered a ruptured ligament and bone fracture and required full reconstruction of her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Cooper stole £2,500 of alcohol and laundry products from Tesco Extra in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

In a victim impact statement, she described how the injury had massively affected her work and social life.

She said: “Whether on or off duty I don’t expect to be assaulted or injured from doing my job.”

The male off duty officer also suffered minor injuries.

Cooper, of Kathleen Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker and eight shop thefts.

Kate Barnes, defending, said he had reverted to a longstanding crack cocaine dependency at the time.

She said he stole to pay off a large drug debt, fund his habit and feed his family.

Jailing him for 32 months, Judge Tom Mitchell said: "You stole an enormous amount of property.

“They did their proper, professional duty and for their pains you injured them.”