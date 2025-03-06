Police have made an appeal after a customers made off from a Hartlepool restaurant without paying.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man and two women dined Santonio Restaurant on Hartlepool Marina on Monday afternoon (March 3).

When it came to pay the bill, it’s said they attempted to do so with a card which was declined twice before telling staff they would go to a nearby cash machine and return.

But they did not come back and left with out paying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santonio at Hartlepool Marina. Picture by FRANK REID

The incident happened around 3.50pm when police believe there were a number of people both inside and outside the restaurant.

An unknown male tried to stop them from running away.

The male suspect is described as white with dark, short hair and was wearing a green Northface puffer jacket and dark Underarmour tracksuit bottoms.

One of the women is described as white, with long, dark hair and was wearing a beige body warmer and blue denim leggings.

The other female was younger, around 20 years old, and had blonde hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit with a zip and hood.

The group had a young child with them at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More news: Hunt for mystery bike riders after petrol bomb attack on house

Any witnesses, or anyone with information regarding their identity, are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number SE25037383.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555111.