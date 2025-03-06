Cleveland Police appeal after group make off from Hartlepool Marina restaurant without paying

Police have made an appeal after a customers made off from a Hartlepool restaurant without paying.

A man and two women dined Santonio Restaurant on Hartlepool Marina on Monday afternoon (March 3).

When it came to pay the bill, it’s said they attempted to do so with a card which was declined twice before telling staff they would go to a nearby cash machine and return.

But they did not come back and left with out paying.

Santonio at Hartlepool Marina. Picture by FRANK REID
Santonio at Hartlepool Marina. Picture by FRANK REID

The incident happened around 3.50pm when police believe there were a number of people both inside and outside the restaurant.

An unknown male tried to stop them from running away.

The male suspect is described as white with dark, short hair and was wearing a green Northface puffer jacket and dark Underarmour tracksuit bottoms.

One of the women is described as white, with long, dark hair and was wearing a beige body warmer and blue denim leggings.

The other female was younger, around 20 years old, and had blonde hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit with a zip and hood.

The group had a young child with them at the time.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information regarding their identity, are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number SE25037383.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555111.

