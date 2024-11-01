A teenager has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a woman.

Jack Robinson, 18, tried to kiss and cuddle her and persisted after the woman told him to stop.

Teesside Crown Court heard how he eventually pinned her up against a wall before touching her over her clothing in a sexual way.

The court heard the victim is still troubled by the incident as she said it had stripped her of her independent nature.

Robinson, of Kintra Road, in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, who was aged 16 at the time, was later picked out in an identity parade but said he had no memory of the assault.

He was subsequently made the subject of court orders for other offences and was said in court to be making progress.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was given an 18-month community order plus 25 rehabilitation activity days on October 25.