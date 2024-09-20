Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub-goer tried to throw a man over a 20-feet staircase during a vicious and “cowardly” attack.

Louie Wharton, 19, sucker punched the unsuspecting victim before unleashing a furious volley of punches and kicks.

At one stage, Wharton was caught on the pub’s CCTV to try to pick up the victim and throw him over the banister of the stairwell.

When one of the victim’s friends tried to go to his aid, Wharton attacked him too, including aiming a kick at the man’s head while the he lay defenceless on the floor.

The assault was captured on Ward Jackson's CCTV.

The incident took place in the Ward Jackson pub in Hartlepool on September 16 last year.

Shaun Dodds, prosecuting, said Wharton came out of the gents’ toilet and immediately attacked the first man, who was leaning on a handrail at the top of some stairs looking at his phone.

Mr Dodds said: “There’s a risk of life-threatening injuries, say the prosecution.

"This was a prolonged and persistent incident. There are a large number of blows.”

Both men went to hospital for swelling to the head and mild concussion. The first victim’s friend who intervened suffered headaches for months, the court heard.

It is not known what was behind the attack, but the judge accepted it was not random and something must have triggered it.

The court heard Wharton came from a good family background.

But Recorder Dafydd Enoch described him as “a big sporting bloke” adding: “He was giving it everything he had.”

Wharton, of Park Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm and causing actual bodily harm.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said: “It’s wholly and completely out of character.

"He himself describes it as the biggest mistake of his life.”

Recorder Enoch told Wharton: “You sucker punched the first complainant from behind in a very cowardly way and once you got him under your control… you beat him.”

He added: “There was a 20 foot drop on the other side of that banister and had you succeeded in getting him over he might have been killed.”

He said the same was true of kicking the second victim to the head.

Wharton was given three years’ detention in a young offenders’ institution.