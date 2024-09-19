Where the Home Office says most crime is currently committed in Hartlepool

The Home Office statistics, released on its www.police.uk website, cover July 2024. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. June 2024’s table is available by clicking here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Thirty-five incidents, including 13 shoplifting cases and 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ellison Street
Twenty-nine incidents, including 28 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Gainford Street
Twenty-four incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and seven anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Hartlepool Police Station
Nineteen incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid