Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to currently take place.Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to currently take place.
Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to currently take place.

Where the Home Office says most crime is currently committed in Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 19th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 17:16 BST
Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of latest figures.

The Home Office statistics, released on its www.police.uk website, cover July 2024. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. June 2024’s table is available by clicking here.

Thirty-five incidents, including 13 shoplifting cases and 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Thirty-five incidents, including 13 shoplifting cases and 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Twenty-nine incidents, including 28 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Ellison Street

Twenty-nine incidents, including 28 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Twenty-four incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and seven anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Gainford Street

Twenty-four incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and seven anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Nineteen incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

4. Hartlepool Police Station

Nineteen incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page