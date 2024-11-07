Hartlepool teenager who joined in Middlesbrough riot linked to Southport stabbings to be released after appeal
Dylan Willis, from Hartlepool, was sentenced to 14 months’ detention for violent disorder in September for throwing a brick through a Chinese restaurant’s window.
It happened during scenes of major disorder involving hundreds of people in Middlesbrough town centre on August 4.
Many were heard chanting things such as “take back our country” and police had to use riot shields to protect themselves from being attacked with bricks and concrete blocks.
Teesside Crown Court previously heard how Willis, of Masefield Road, Hartlepool, was captured on video throwing a brick at the window of the Red Lantern restaurant on Parliament Road. He did so three times until the window smashed.
He was one of four defendants locked up for their part in the disorder who appealed against their sentences at the Court of Appeal on Thursday, November 7.
Judges were told that each of the sentences was “harsh” and “manifestly excessive” and should be reduced.
Willis’ sentence was changed to 14 months in a young offenders institution, suspended for two years, with up to 40 days of rehabilitation activity.
Mr Justice Bennathan, sitting with the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr and Lord Justice Holroyde, said: “We have concluded that this court should interfere with the decision below.”
Appearing via video link from Holme House prison, Willis appeared emotional as his decision was read out.
He previously handed himself in to Cleveland Police after they shared footage of the disorder.