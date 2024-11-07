A teenager locked up for violent disorder amid unrest which broke out following the Southport stabbings will be released after his sentence was suspended by the Court of Appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Willis, from Hartlepool, was sentenced to 14 months’ detention for violent disorder in September for throwing a brick through a Chinese restaurant’s window.

It happened during scenes of major disorder involving hundreds of people in Middlesbrough town centre on August 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many were heard chanting things such as “take back our country” and police had to use riot shields to protect themselves from being attacked with bricks and concrete blocks.

Dylan Willis's sentence of 14 months for violent disorder has been suspended on appeal.

Teesside Crown Court previously heard how Willis, of Masefield Road, Hartlepool, was captured on video throwing a brick at the window of the Red Lantern restaurant on Parliament Road. He did so three times until the window smashed.

He was one of four defendants locked up for their part in the disorder who appealed against their sentences at the Court of Appeal on Thursday, November 7.

Judges were told that each of the sentences was “harsh” and “manifestly excessive” and should be reduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willis’ sentence was changed to 14 months in a young offenders institution, suspended for two years, with up to 40 days of rehabilitation activity.

Mr Justice Bennathan, sitting with the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr and Lord Justice Holroyde, said: “We have concluded that this court should interfere with the decision below.”

Appearing via video link from Holme House prison, Willis appeared emotional as his decision was read out.

He previously handed himself in to Cleveland Police after they shared footage of the disorder.