Two Hartlepool men have been further remanded in custody after appearing in court on attempted murder and gun charges.

Dwane Bates and Kieron Robinson, both aged 34 and of Annandale Crescent, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 23.

Each is jointly charged with attempt murder of a female at Middlesbrough on May 7 this year, and of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life on the same date.

It is understood they relate to a reported shooting incident in Middlebeck Close, Middlesbrough, on Wednesday, May 7, in which no one was injured.

Teesside Magistrates Court, Middlesbrough.

No pleas were taken during the court hearing and magistrates sent the case to Teesside Crown Court where Bates and Robinson are next due to appear on June 24.

They were among a number of people arrested after police descended on Allerton Close, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, May 21.

Three teenagers aged 15, 16 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and later bailed.