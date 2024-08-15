Hartlepool VW Polo driver was more than three times the alcohol limit

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 10:55 BST
A young driver was found to be more than three times the alcohol limit and carrying a knife after a minor accident.

Thapelo De Kleyn, 20, came to the attention of the police on June 22 in Middleton Road, Hartlepool, due to damage to a nearside wheel of his silver VW Polo.

He described how he had clipped a kerb after misjudging a roundabout.

Olivia Randell, prosecuting at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, said: “Officers believed him to be unsteady on his feet, glazed eyes and when asked admitted having alcohol to drink earlier in the day.”

Thapelo De Kleyn leaving Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REIDThapelo De Kleyn leaving Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID
Thapelo De Kleyn leaving Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

A roadside breath test gave a reading of 123 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, which dropped to 117mg at the police station.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Ms Randell added: “He was searched before being taken to the custody facility and in his possession officers located a folding pocket knife.”

De Kleyn, of Milton Road, Hartlepool, who had no previous convictions, admitted drink driving and possession of a blade in public.

Neil Taylor, defending, said a pre-sentence report identified underlying problems and De Kleyn had “a great deal going for him”.

Mr Taylor added: “He’s made a very big mistake”.

The court sentenced De Kleyn to eight weeks imprisonment but suspended it for 12 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for 28 months and given a 12-month community order with six months alcohol treatment requirement.

Chair of the bench Julie Leonard said: “You are so far over the limit we can’t do anything about that.”

The knife will also be destroyed.

