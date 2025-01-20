Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who admitted headbutting another woman after a row over a mobile phone will be sentenced next month.

Teesside Crown Court heard Jade Moore, 31, went to an address looking for a relative’s phone she believed had been stolen.

An argument took place between her and a woman who answered the door before Moore “lost her temper” and headbutted and punched the victim.

She then sat on top of her and headbutted and punched her again, the court heard.

The victim, who was wearing glasses, suffered a small cut.

Moore also slapped another woman with the back of her hand after a further argument.

The defendant admitted two counts of assault by beating.

The court heard she has no relevant previous convictions and the judge adjourned passing sentence so a pre-sentence report could be made.

Judge Tim Stead told her: “I want the probation service to have a closer look at you.”

Moore, of Jackson Street, Hartlepool, was granted bail.