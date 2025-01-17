Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist arrested after a fatal collision will not face any further police action.

Conor Holland, who was aged 24, died following the crash near the Travellers Rest pub, on the A689 Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, on the evening of November 17, 2023.

He left behind his “devastated” mother, father and sister.

The collision involved a dark blue Audi S3 and a blue VW Golf.

Conor Holland, inset, died following a collision on the A689 Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, in November 2023.

A 22-year-old man, who was said by police to have been the driver of the Golf, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was bailed while inquiries continued.

Cleveland Police have now said in a statement: “The man arrested was later released with no further action and the case has been referred to the coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with Conor’s family and friends.”

An inquest into the circumstances surrounding Conor’s death is now due to take place at Teesside Coroners’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Friday, February 21.

Conor, who was from Hartlepool, was said by police to have been driving the Audi, at the time of the crash.

The collision occurred on the westbound stretch of Stockton Road heading out of Hartlepool, near to Wyverne Court, where a wall and railings were damaged.

Flowers and poignant messages were soon left at the scene by mourners.

One read: “Thinking of you flying high with the angels now.”