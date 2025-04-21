Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “high risk” sex offender has been jailed after failing to abide by a strict court order to monitor his behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Laing, 52, from Hartlepool, was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was also jailed in December 2023 after spying and approaching an unsuspecting male in a public toilet in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laing has now been locked up again after he broke the conditions of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order by deleting the gay dating and chat app Grindr from his phone.

Ian Laing, from Hartlepool, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court.

Prosecutor Albany Kidd told the court it was discovered when his police offender manager paid him a visit at home in November.

An examination of Laing’s phone showed the app had been updated, but was not on his phone.

Ms Kidd said: “He had previously used it to seek out young, adult males for conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As it had been deleted there was no way of checking any conversation.”

Laing, of Alness Grove, admitted the breach. The court heard he is classed as a high risk offender.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “The only inference I can draw is you didn’t want the police to read what was on it.”

The judge added that because of Laing’s “cognitive difficulties” he was unlikely to be able to be rehabilitated in the community.

Judge Carroll told him: “You know if you breach that order you get into trouble including going to prison.”

Laing was jailed for 10 months.