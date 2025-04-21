High-risk Hartlepool sex offender jailed by Teesside Crown Court after deleting Grindr app
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ian Laing, 52, from Hartlepool, was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
He was also jailed in December 2023 after spying and approaching an unsuspecting male in a public toilet in Hartlepool.
Laing has now been locked up again after he broke the conditions of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order by deleting the gay dating and chat app Grindr from his phone.
Prosecutor Albany Kidd told the court it was discovered when his police offender manager paid him a visit at home in November.
An examination of Laing’s phone showed the app had been updated, but was not on his phone.
Ms Kidd said: “He had previously used it to seek out young, adult males for conversation.
"As it had been deleted there was no way of checking any conversation.”
Laing, of Alness Grove, admitted the breach. The court heard he is classed as a high risk offender.
Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “The only inference I can draw is you didn’t want the police to read what was on it.”
The judge added that because of Laing’s “cognitive difficulties” he was unlikely to be able to be rehabilitated in the community.
Judge Carroll told him: “You know if you breach that order you get into trouble including going to prison.”
Laing was jailed for 10 months.