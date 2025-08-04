A 33-year-old man from Hartlepool has been banned from Britain’s roads for three years following his second drink driving offence in six years.

Daniel Littler, of Dalkeith Road, in Hartlepool, was stopped by police at the Esso garage on Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, at 1.40am on Thursday, July 17, where he was found to be driving without insurance and over the limit.

Heather Blair, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was surprised to hear he had no insurance.

"He thought his ex-girlfriend had cancelled it following a falling out.”

Littler, who chose not to be represented by a solicitor, said: “We were both on the insurance but she must have removed me. I thought I was on it.”

Following a roadside test, Littler was also found to be driving over the limit, producing a reading of 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was taken into custody and charged, appearing before Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, August 1, where he pleaded guilty to both offences.

Littler, who is currently unemployed, said: “I went for food with a friend. I was feeling a little depressed. I only had two pints, and that is why I was out.

"I drove five hours later and I thought I would be alright but I was not.”

Littler, who has 11 previous convictions, was handed a £120 fine and made to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 in court costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

He was not given a separate penalty for driving without car insurance.