Man arrested during Hartepool riot sentenced for assaulting policeman

By Mark Payne
Published 12th Sep 2025, 16:34 BST
A man who shoved a policemen during last year’s riot has been spared jail.

Anthony Allen, 43, was arrested during the large-scale disorder in Murray Street on July 31 last year.

He was acquitted of a charge of violent disorder after a trial late last year but convicted of assaulting an emergency worker.

At a sentencing hearing at Teesside Crown Court, prosecutor Saba Shan described how Allen pushed the officer.

Riot police in Murray Street, Hartlepool, on July 31 last year.placeholder image
Riot police in Murray Street, Hartlepool, on July 31 last year.

She said it was after police tried to reason with Allen’s partner who was driving a car which got caught behind a police cordon.

Allen, who had been part of a group of people nearby, was wrestled to the ground, put in handcuffs and arrested.

Prior to standing trial, he spent four and a half months in custody.

Imposing a 12-month conditional discharge, Recorder Mark McKone told Allen, of Ormesby Road, Hartlepool, he made the police’s job more difficult and risked sparking violence by others.

