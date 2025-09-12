Man arrested during Hartepool riot sentenced for assaulting policeman
Anthony Allen, 43, was arrested during the large-scale disorder in Murray Street on July 31 last year.
He was acquitted of a charge of violent disorder after a trial late last year but convicted of assaulting an emergency worker.
At a sentencing hearing at Teesside Crown Court, prosecutor Saba Shan described how Allen pushed the officer.
She said it was after police tried to reason with Allen’s partner who was driving a car which got caught behind a police cordon.
Allen, who had been part of a group of people nearby, was wrestled to the ground, put in handcuffs and arrested.
Prior to standing trial, he spent four and a half months in custody.
Imposing a 12-month conditional discharge, Recorder Mark McKone told Allen, of Ormesby Road, Hartlepool, he made the police’s job more difficult and risked sparking violence by others.