Man pleads guilty at Teesside Crown Court to trying to murder woman, 49, at Hartlepool Marina
Clint Thompson, 48, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and false imprisonment between April 22 and 25 at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.
It relates to an incident after police were called to Navigation Point, at Hartlepool Marina, in the early hours of Thursday, April 24, and a 49-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries.
Police said at the time her condition was not considered to be life threatening.
The court heard the attempted murder charge covers stab wounds, a forced overdose and strangulation.
Thompson, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody until October and was told he will be jailed.
Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “It goes without saying, and I’m sure you well understand, that these are extremely serious charges and that a custodial sentence is inevitable.
"The only issue to be resolved is how long that sentence should be.”