Man pulled out axe in Hartlepool shop after attack by unknown gang
Kevin Willis, 40, was with a friend buying items inside Hadj’s Mini Market, in York Road, around midnight on April 22 when some other people entered and punched him to the head.
CCTV showed him remove the small axe from his pocket and hold it behind his back in readiness.
His friend, Mohammed Mohammad, 22, pulled out a machete during the incident.
A brave member of staff put himself between Willis and the unknown aggressors.
The reason behind the confrontation is not known although the judge said it appeared Willis had the weapon as he feared he may be attacked.
Judge Christopher Smith said his concern was “well placed” as that is just what happened.
Willis, Innes Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 10 months immediate prison in a hearing on Friday, October 18.
Judge said a message had to go out to others that carrying such weapons would not be tolerated.
"The courts have to and do take a very serious view of those who wander the streets with dangerous weapons,” he said.
"It’s a very dangerous weapon indeed. You had no good reason for having it about you.”
Calum McNicholas, mitigating, said Willis, who admitted possessing a bladed article, did not do anything to escalate the violence and did not use the axe.
Mohammad, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 18 months in September.