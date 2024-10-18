Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who took out an axe when he was attacked inside a Hartlepool mini market has been jailed in a deterrent to others by the courts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Willis, 40, was with a friend buying items inside Hadj’s Mini Market, in York Road, around midnight on April 22 when some other people entered and punched him to the head.

CCTV showed him remove the small axe from his pocket and hold it behind his back in readiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His friend, Mohammed Mohammad, 22, pulled out a machete during the incident.

Hadj's Mini Market in York Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

A brave member of staff put himself between Willis and the unknown aggressors.

The reason behind the confrontation is not known although the judge said it appeared Willis had the weapon as he feared he may be attacked.

Judge Christopher Smith said his concern was “well placed” as that is just what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willis, Innes Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 10 months immediate prison in a hearing on Friday, October 18.

Judge said a message had to go out to others that carrying such weapons would not be tolerated.

"The courts have to and do take a very serious view of those who wander the streets with dangerous weapons,” he said.

"It’s a very dangerous weapon indeed. You had no good reason for having it about you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calum McNicholas, mitigating, said Willis, who admitted possessing a bladed article, did not do anything to escalate the violence and did not use the axe.

Mohammad, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 18 months in September.