North Yorkshire farming brothers fined after cows killed former Hartlepool teacher
David Clark, a 59-year-old father-of-three, was killed after being injured by some cows while he was out running with his dogs on a public right of way near Richmond, North Yorkshire, in September 2020.
He died at the scene.
In the Nineties, he taught PE at Hartlepool’s Manor Academy, then a comprehensive, where he was a head of year, and he also played for West Hartlepool Rugby Club.
In 1997 Mr Clark joined Richmond School where he worked his way up to deputy head and was described as the “heart and soul of the school”.
On Monday, brothers Andrew and David Turnbull were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for a health and safety breach surrounding Mr Clark’s death.
A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found the brothers failed to display signs alerting the public to an alternative route across their field.
Andrew Turnbull, 57, was fined £1,589 and ordered to pay £1,500 in costs while David Turnbull, 61, was fined £1,390 and ordered to pay £1,500 costs.
After the hearing, HSE inspector Elliot Archer said: “Andrew and David Turnbull failed to do all that was reasonably practicable to prevent members of the public being put at risk by their cattle.
“Farmers, landowners and other livestock keepers need to be aware of the risk their cattle pose to members of the public and take suitable protective and preventative measures to mitigate that risk.”