A paranoid man stalked his former partner and smashed up her house after the end of the relationship.

Kevin Groom repeatedly turned up at his former partner’s home and her friends’ houses, as well as sending her threatening messages.

During one confrontation he took the woman’s house keys and claimed he had a knife, Teesside Crown Court heard.

She returned home on one occasion to find extensive damage to her home.

Matthew Hopkins, prosecuting, said: “The house was completely trashed, willfully and spitefully.”

A memorial for the victim’s late father was thrown on the floor and smashed during the damage.

Groom, 38, also called the woman offensive names in messages and tried to call her 20 times in one night.

His behaviour over a five-week period caused the victim to move in with a friend.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating for Groom, an out of work painter and decorator, said he became paranoid after drinking too much and taking drugs.

Mr Scarborough added the defendant had made some headway with dealing with his substance issues while in prison on remand for almost seven months.

Groom, of Parton Street, Hartlepool, admitted stalking.

The judge, Recorder Ayesha Smart, told him: “Your conduct was intended to maximise fear and distress.”

She sentenced him to 17 months in prison but said he may be due for release soon due to the time he has spent on remand and the Government’s new early release system.

Groom was also given an 18-month community order and a five-year restraining order against his ex partner.