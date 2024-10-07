Paranoid Hartlepool man stalked ex partner and smashed up her home

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A paranoid man stalked his former partner and smashed up her house after the end of the relationship.

Kevin Groom repeatedly turned up at his former partner’s home and her friends’ houses, as well as sending her threatening messages.

During one confrontation he took the woman’s house keys and claimed he had a knife, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She returned home on one occasion to find extensive damage to her home.

Teesside Crown Court.Teesside Crown Court.
Teesside Crown Court.

Matthew Hopkins, prosecuting, said: “The house was completely trashed, willfully and spitefully.”

A memorial for the victim’s late father was thrown on the floor and smashed during the damage.

Groom, 38, also called the woman offensive names in messages and tried to call her 20 times in one night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His behaviour over a five-week period caused the victim to move in with a friend.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating for Groom, an out of work painter and decorator, said he became paranoid after drinking too much and taking drugs.

Mr Scarborough added the defendant had made some headway with dealing with his substance issues while in prison on remand for almost seven months.

Groom, of Parton Street, Hartlepool, admitted stalking.

Read More
Man attacked five Cleveland Police officers during 16-hour stand off in Hartlepo...

The judge, Recorder Ayesha Smart, told him: “Your conduct was intended to maximise fear and distress.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She sentenced him to 17 months in prison but said he may be due for release soon due to the time he has spent on remand and the Government’s new early release system.

Groom was also given an 18-month community order and a five-year restraining order against his ex partner.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice