The 13 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is currently committed

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 12th Dec 2024, 15:14 BST
Hartlepool’s current crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of official new figures.

The data has been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and covers October 2024. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” each named location. September 2024’s table is available here.

Twenty-five incidents, including 12 shoplifting offences and eight anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Twenty-five incidents, including 12 shoplifting offences and eight anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Twenty-four incidents, including 16 shoplifting incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Coleridge Avenue

Twenty-four incidents, including 16 shoplifting incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Twenty-one incidents, including 16 shoplifting offences and two robberies, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Murray Street

Twenty-one incidents, including 16 shoplifting offences and two robberies, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Twenty incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and and two criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

4. Hartlepool Police Station

Twenty incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and and two criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

