An Army veteran with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder who turned to shoplifting to fund his drug use has been given a final chance to avoid jail by a sympathetic judge.

Christopher Atkinson, 44, was due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for stealing around £200 of laundry products from the One Stop shop, in Hartlepool’s Catcote Road.

The court heard he brazenly carried out the thefts in front of staff on December 9 last year and January 6.

Atkinson has a lengthy record with 115 dishonesty related crimes, most of which are shoplifting.

The defendant has stolen from the One Stop shop on Catcote Road, Hartlepool numerous times.

In recent years, he has stolen from the same One Stop shop 18 times.

The latest case, which he admitted, was previously adjourned to see if he was suitable for a new Intensive Supervision Courts (ISC) sentence being piloted on Teesside.

ISCs are tough community-based sentences imposed as an alternative to prison and to address the root causes of a person’s offending.

But Atkinson failed to attend his assessment and looked likely to be jailed until he made a last gasp appeal.

It was after Judge Jonathan Carroll told him he had “considerable sympathy and empathy” for veterans with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), having served in the forces himself and having several family and friends affected by the condition.

Judge Carroll added it was “not uncommon” for service veterans to resort to drugs and alcohol to cope.

After some deliberation, he agreed to adjourn sentence again until July so Atkinson, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, could be assessed.

But Judge Carroll warned him: “One foot wrong and you are starting with a sentence of at least 33 weeks.”