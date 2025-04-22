Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An unlicensed driver who caused a horror crash which left two other people with serious long-term injuries has been jailed.

Ashley Orr, 35, who was driving his mother’s Ford Focus, collided head on with a stationary Vauxhall Adam at 84mph on the A689 in Hartlepool in May 2022.

The 22-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall and Orr’s passenger both feared they would die, Teesside Crown Court heard as he was sentenced to four years’ prison on Tuesday.

All three were hospitalised and suffered injuries including multiple bone fractures which they are still affected by today.

The court heard how Orr drove at “grossly excessive speed” around Greatham and went through a red light.

As he approached the junction of Stockton Road and Truro Drive he swerved to avoid two lanes of queuing traffic before ploughing through the central reservation and pedestrian crossing.

The woman in the Adam, who was waiting to turn right onto Truro Drive, said a statement to police: “The car was travelling extremely fast and looked like it was almost floating.

"I knew that the car was going to hit me and I thought I was going to die.”

Orr, of Briardene Court, Stockton-on-Tees, had not been allowed to drive since 2009 after being banned for drink driving and a history of epilepsy.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Orr could offer no explanation, but was said to “bitterly regret” his actions.

The judge, Recorder Paul Reid, said: “Your driving on this particular occasion probably ranks the worst I have ever come across.”

Orr was also disqualified from driving for eight years.