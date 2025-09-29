Three German Shepherd dogs that bit five people after escaping from their home during a burglary will not be put down.

The animals attacked several members of the public after getting out in Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard the animals behaved in a “pack mentality” by roaming the streets in a 15-minute “rampage” before being detained.

Cleveland Police asked the court to consider putting the dogs down during a hearing last week.

Magistrates decided against that but ordered that their three owners observe strict conditions to keep them under control at all times.

The court heard the dogs escaped from a house after it was broken into while James Crammen, 28, his mother Kelly Ann Crammen, 47, and her partner, Lee Swales, were out.

People received multiple reports to say they were loose in the Tankerville Street area and attacking members of the public.

Five victims were identified including one under 18 and a woman who was in the street with three young children.

Police dog handler PC Lambert told the court: “These dogs were acting in a pack mentality and essentially terrorising the community until they are detained.”

No charges were brought against the dogs’ owners as they were not held to blame for them escaping.

But Kayley Scaife, for Cleveland Police, said: “The concern is that when the dogs did escape they didn’t go on a walk, they have put the pubic at risk and as a result something needs to be done.”

Mr Swales, 47, of Stephen Street, owner of one of the dogs called Titan, told the court something must have happened during the break-in to “set them off”.

"They’re never normally like that,” he said. “They’re just family dogs.”

Mr Crammen, owner of dog Cass, said the dogs were secure inside the house when they were left that day.

He added: “I feel sorry for the victims. It shouldn’t have happened.”

Chair of the bench Norman Alderson said it was a close call but that they had decided not to order the dogs be put to sleep and they will instead be returned to their owners.

Terms of the control orders imposed include the dogs must wear a muzzle in public, be kept on leads and be kept securely in private.