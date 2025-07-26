A serial shoplifter has been banned from a shop for five years after he repeatedly stole from it.

Christopher Atkinson, 44, regularly helped himself to goods from the One Stop convenience shop on Catcote Road, Hartlepool, to feed his “chronic” drug addiction.

He was well known to staff often brazenly stealing in front of them, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Last October and November, Atkinson was dealt with for 18 counts of shoplifting against the same shop and was given a suspended prison sentence.

The One Stop shop on Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

He was back in court on Friday for stealing from the store again last December and January when he stole cleaning products valued around £200.

On the first occasion he asked the female manager not to report him claiming he was trying to get money for his sick granddaughter.

On the second he barged past her when she tried to stop him, said prosecutor Tabitha Buck.

Atkinson has now been banned from entering any One Stop shop in Hartlepool under a criminal behaviour order.

Also sentencing him to 40 weeks’ prison, Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “It’s clear that you regard it as a safe place to go to thieve as you wish.

“You are well known to all of the staff and you believe you are essentially untouchable for it.”

He added: “The shop and staff and community who depend on it need some respite from you.”

Robert Mochrie, mitigating, said Atkinson, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was a forces veteran who had declined into a “chronic” drug addiction.

But Mr Mochrie said Aktinson was now making inroads to getting clean.