A bar worker barricaded himself behind a door after confronting a burglar who had raided the till.

An assistant barman at The Tipsy Doorman in Church Street, Hartlepool, came down from his flat above to find Paul Smith in the bar.

Smith, 37, had forced his way inside the pub at around 6am on Saturday, April 19, before heading towards the bar and till.

Jennifer Haigh, prosecuting at Teesside Crown, said: “He has grabbed the till drawer and tampered with it. It opened revealing a lot of notes.

Paul Smith (inset) confrontation a member of staff with a paint scraper during a burglary at The Tipsy Doorman pub in Church Street.

"He has begun grabbing bank notes in his hand when the witness appears on the balcony and shouts ‘What are you doing?’”

The member of staff saw Smith holding what he thought was a knife but turned out to be a paint or wallpaper scraper he picked up in the pub.

"There was something of a confrontation,” added Ms Haigh. “The witness was concerned and frightened.”

The member of staff threw a box containing bottles of bleach at Smith who chased the man up the stairs prompting him to barricade a door.

Paul Smith, 37, has been jailed for 27 months for a spate of burglaries and attempted burglary.

The burglary was one of several that Smith carried out against businesses over a week which were fueled by his drug use.

The day before he was interrupted stealing inside Bar Paris, on Victoria Road, by a cleaner around 6.30am.

He also tried but failed to break into the Ward Jackson pub and Sambucca restaurant.

And on April 24, Smith burgled a Greggs shop and Seaton Tandoori restaurant when he stole cash and drinks.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to four counts of burglary, two attempted burglaries and threatening a person with a blade in private and was sentenced to 27 months’ jail.

In mitigation, the court heard Smith had a difficult upbringing and he quickly fell back into taking drugs after he was last released from prison.

His barrister Stephen Constantine said he wants to get back into work and has taken “some important and significant steps” towards improving his life.

Mr Constantine added the confrontation with the barman was “impulsive and short”.

But Recorder Ayesha Smart told Smith, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool: “This barman had to barricade himself in when you chased him up the stairs.”