A pub thug has been jailed for an attack that left a late night reveller with a broken ankle.

Karl Webster floored the victim seconds after the man tried to enter a bar in Hartlepool town centre around midnight on July 26 this year.

Teesside Crown Court heard the victim had been to a house party celebrating an impending wedding before walking to the bar on Victoria Road.

Mr Harley, prosecuting, said the next thing the man remembered was lying on the floor outside with a severe pain in his ankle and being treated by paramedics.

Karl Webster (inset) has been jailed for an assault on a man outside a bar in Victoria Road, Hartlepool.

CCTV showed upon entering the bar, the victim was immediately pulled back by an acquaintance said to be his brother, before Webster and others came out and violence erupted.

CCTV showed Webster try to kick the victim but he fell over. On getting up he aimed a punch at the man’s head knocking him to the floor.

Mr Harley said: “The victim’s right ankle crumples beneath him. It can be seen on the footage to be twisted at an unnatural angle.”

Webster ran away but was arrested later. Early the next morning while in police custody he assaulted two police officers when they tried to rouse him.

He punched one officer and kicked and spat at another.

The victim of the assault outside the bar suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle. Attempts to reset it proved unsuccessful and he later needed surgery.

Webster admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said Webster was in “a particularly vulnerable state” at the time due to a relationship breakdown leading to him abusing drink and drugs.

Mr Constantine said: “He’s anxious to do whatever he can to sort his life out. He recognises he needs help.”

But the judge said many of Webster’s mental health issues were self induced and he is currently a high risk offender.

Judge Jonahan Carroll said of the attack outside the pub: “It was absolutely gratuitous violence from you.”

He added: “People are entitled to go out and have an evening in peace and safety knowing they are safe from start to finish.”

Webster, of no fixed address and formerly of Woodside Road, in Doncaster, was jailed for ten months and nine weeks.