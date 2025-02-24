A judge praised the actions of a quick-thinking resident who helped to catch a burglar in the act.

The man went into the street at 1am after being alerted to drug addict Bryan McDermott trying to get into his car.

The householder noticed one of his neighbour’s doors ajar and caught the 44-year-old criminal loading electrical items stolen from the house into the neighbour’s vehicle.

Teesside Crown Court heard the man “effectively detained the defendant and his shouts alerted the occupiers”.

Bryan McDermott was sentenced to three years for burglary offences all committed on the same night in January.

The police were called and McDermott, who has more than 155 offences on his record, was arrested.

Judge Jonathan Carroll praised the resident who went to investigate, telling McDermott: “It was the quick thinking actions and bravery of him confronting you and alerting people in the house that led to your detention.”

Earlier that night between January 20 to 21, McDermott had also tried to get inside two other homes in the Brierton and Rossmere areas, including a pregnant woman and where there were young children.

The court heard several of the householders were awake or alerted by the doorbell cameras.

They described being left afraid to be in their homes as a result.

McDermott, of Tankerville Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years after admitting burglary, three attempted burglaries, and two counts of attempted motor vehicle thefts.

Judge Carrol added: “You clearly went out intending to burgle because you tried so many properties.”

John Nixon, mitigating, said McDermott was driven by drug addiction adding: “He wants to apologise to the householders.

"He understands how upset they would be and how it has affected them.”