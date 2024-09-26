The faces of violent Hartlepool robbers beginning more than a decade behind bars between them for shoplifting spree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men who went on a violent shoplifting spree have been jailed for more than ten years.

Liam Gascoigne, 33, and Keith Casey, 30, targeted a number of convenience stores in Hartlepool when they attacked staff and threatened customers.

Early in the morning on April 4 this year, the pair brazenly stole alcohol from The Bungalow shop, in Stratford Road.

When the owner challenged them Casey hit him in the face while Gascoigne egged him on saying ‘give him a good kicking’, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Liam Gascoigne (left) and Keith Casey were jailed at Teesside Crown Court on Monday after admitting offences including burglary and robbery.

An hour later, with their faces covered they barged behind the counter at Morrisons Daily, in Clavering Road, and helped themselves to £1,000 worth of tobacco.

When a member of the public with a walking stick approached Casey, he squared up to the customer, said Tabitha Buck, prosecuting.

The following morning Gascoigne, armed with a crowbar, and Casey robbed Morrisons, in Brierton Lane, where two female members of staff were working.

They stole cigarettes from behind the counter and Gascoigne tried to get into the till.

Liam Gascoigne and Keith Casey robbed the Morrisons Daily at Brierton, Hartlepool.

Ms Buck said: “Both men then calmly walked out the store and Mr Gascoigne said ‘thanks’.”

They admitted joint offences of robbery and burglary, plus assault by beating for Casey and possession of an offensive weapon for Gascoigne.

Both were also sentenced for individual shop thefts and other offences.

Casey, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of criminal damage to homes and a car in Moyne Gardens, on April 5.

Keith Casey assaulted the owner of The Bungalow Convenience Store, Stratford Road, Hartlepool after burgling it with Liam Gascoigne. Picture by FRANK REID

And Gascoigne, of Annandale Crescent, admitted actual bodily harm to his then partner in a drug-fuelled unprovoked assault in March.

The victim was left with bruises and a black eye. In a statement she read in court, she said: “I haven’t got over what happened to me.

"I haven’t even returned to my home address as it holds too many bad memories for me.”

Gasoigne also admitted racially aggravated harassment towards staff and members of the public at James Cook hospital.

He was jailed for six years and four months while Casey was locked up for four years and 11 months.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said both men had “dreadful” records with dozens of offences.

He said the joint attacks on the shops were “clearly planned” and said a female worker in the Morrisons robbery was left “terrified”.

Gascoigne’s only mitigation was his guilty pleas to all offences.

Dan Cordey, for Casey, said his life had been blighted by drug addiction and a “very difficult upbringing”.