A man who ran into the sea to try to evade police has been jailed for multiple breaches of a restraining order.

Gary Cooper, 34, was sentenced to 26 months imprisonment at Teesside Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to fve counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order that prevented him contacting a woman.

The breaches occurred on August 9, 12 and 14 earlier this year.

Gary Cooper (inset) ran into the sea near Steetley when police tried to arrest him.

Police said at the time that he made off when they tried to arrest him and ran into the sea where remained for a short time before being taken into custody.

As well as being jailed, Cooper, of Chester Road, Hartlepool, was told he must not contact the victim in any way.

Judge Tom Mitchell ordered that the restraining order will continue indefinitely and lasts until further order.