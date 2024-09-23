Man who ran into North Sea in Hartlepool to avoid arrest jailed for breaching restraining order
Gary Cooper, 34, was sentenced to 26 months imprisonment at Teesside Crown Court.
He pleaded guilty to fve counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order that prevented him contacting a woman.
The breaches occurred on August 9, 12 and 14 earlier this year.
Police said at the time that he made off when they tried to arrest him and ran into the sea where remained for a short time before being taken into custody.
As well as being jailed, Cooper, of Chester Road, Hartlepool, was told he must not contact the victim in any way.
Judge Tom Mitchell ordered that the restraining order will continue indefinitely and lasts until further order.