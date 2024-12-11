Three masked men were caught on camera trying to haul a safe away after breaking into a Hartlepool betting shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The raiders used straps tied to a car in an attempt to steal the safe in the burglary at Coral bookmakers, in Wiltshire Way.

But they fled empty-handed and police tracked a Vauxhall Mokka used in the burglary with the help of the force helicopter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the raiders have now been sentenced to prison for the burglary.

Christopher Barnett (left) and Jonathan Hughes pleaded guilty to burglary of Coral bookmakers on Wiltshire Way, Hartlepool.

Jonathan Hughes, aged 25, and Christopher Barnett, 34, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, December 10.

Prosecutor Lewis Kerr said police attended Coral after several calls from members of the public reporting the burglary in progress around 11.30pm on 22 January, 2023.

CCTV footage showed the burglars go inside the shop after breaking a rear shutter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It showed three men wearing Balaclavas and gloves in possession of some tying straps.

Teesside Crown Court.

“They attach the straps around the safe. At the other end they are tied to the vehicle.

"It’s quite clear what the plan was.”

CCTV showed the straps tighten as the car tried to pull the safe out but then snapped.

Mr Kerr added: “The males tried to use brute force to try to get the safe out, hitting and kicking it, ultimately failing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They gave up and left but police tracked the car to the Durham area and Hughes and Barnett were arrested.

Each pleaded guilty to the burglary plus other separate offences.

Judge Roger Thomas said the attempt to steal the safe was “pretty crass”.

Barnett, of Station Road, Trimdon Station, also admitted dangerous driving when he sped away from police at up to 100mph in the Murton area on January 18 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Hughes, of Girton Close, Peterlee, pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance after he spent several hours on the roof of his parents’ home in May.

The court heard he was going through mental health issues at the time.

Barnett was jailed for a total of 18 months and disqualified from driving for two years while Hughes was sentenced to eight months behind bars.

However, both were due to be released immediately due to time served on remand.