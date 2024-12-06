Suspect due in court after he is charged with killing Hartlepool man Anthony Littlewood

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 6th Dec 2024, 14:59 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 21:31 BST
A suspect is due in court after he was charged in connection with the death of a man in a reported street attack.

Anthony Littlewood, 39, was rushed to Middlesbrough’s James Cook Hospital after he suffered serious injuries following the alleged assault in Hart Lane, Hartlepool, on Saturday, June 8, at around 6.30pm.

Cleveland Police later confirmed that he had “sadly died”.

Two men were initially arrested in connection with the incident and bailed while inquiries continued.

Anthony Littlewood died following an alleged street attack in Hartlepool on June 8.placeholder image
The force have now confirmed that a 24-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday, December 9.

Hart Lane was shut in both directions near its junction with Serpentine Road while officers carried out investigations after Mr Littlewood was taken to hospital.

After his death was confirmed, the police said in a statement: “Anthony’s family have asked that their privacy is respected during this extremely difficult time and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.”

