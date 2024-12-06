A suspect is due in court after he was charged in connection with the death of a man in a reported street attack.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Littlewood, 39, was rushed to Middlesbrough’s James Cook Hospital after he suffered serious injuries following the alleged assault in Hart Lane, Hartlepool, on Saturday, June 8, at around 6.30pm.

Cleveland Police later confirmed that he had “sadly died”.

Two men were initially arrested in connection with the incident and bailed while inquiries continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Littlewood died following an alleged street attack in Hartlepool on June 8.

The force have now confirmed that a 24-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday, December 9.

Hart Lane was shut in both directions near its junction with Serpentine Road while officers carried out investigations after Mr Littlewood was taken to hospital.

After his death was confirmed, the police said in a statement: “Anthony’s family have asked that their privacy is respected during this extremely difficult time and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.”