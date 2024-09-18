Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dangerous driver was told it was a “miracle” he did not kill anyone as a judge jailed him.

Riley Wood, 21, drove at up to 100 miles per hour and on the wrong side of the road forcing other road users to take evasive action.

He drove a Seat Leon on roads including Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, on October 4 last year.

Wood denied being the driver but was found guilty of dangerous driving following a trial in the magistrates’ court.

The case was sent to Teesside Crown Court for sentencing due to the seriousness of the offence.

The crown court heard Wood had no driving licence or insurance, prompting the judge to ask Wood: “What were you doing behind the wheel of a car at all?”

Recorder Dafydd Enoch said the incident also lasted a “considerable amount of time”.

He told Wood: “It was nothing short of a miracle that nobody was seriously injured or killed.

"It’s a really bad piece of driving.”

He said Wood’s continued denials that he was not the driver in the face of “overwhelming evidence” from the police made matters worse.

"I do not accept for a minute that you were not other than you are trying to wriggle out of what you had done,” said Recorder Enoch.

Due to the lack of any mitigating factors he said only immediate imprisonment was appropriate.

Wood, of North Road West, Wingate, was sentenced to 18 months and he was banned from driving for five years.