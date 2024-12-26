Wearside burglar stole £10,000 equipment and stock from Hartlepool Marina bar

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Dec 2024, 11:46 GMT
A burglar who stole thousands of pounds of stock and equipment from a Hartlepool Marina cocktail bar was spared jail two days before Christmas.

Samuel Musgrave, 49, and an unidentified accomplice wearing hi-vis jackets helped themselves to items from Out Out, on Navigation Point, in June.

They unsuccessfully tried to disable the bar’s CCTV before stealing a glass washing machine, pizza oven, large screen projector, spirit dispenser, slushy machine and glasses and stock worth £8,000.

Coupled with the loss of trade, the total estimated loss to the business was put at £10,000.

Out Out bar on Hartlepool Marina was burgled in June. Picture by FRANK REIDOut Out bar on Hartlepool Marina was burgled in June. Picture by FRANK REID
Out Out bar on Hartlepool Marina was burgled in June. Picture by FRANK REID

Nicci Horton, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “It has caused a significant disruption to the business itself.”

After being arrested, Musgrave claimed the pair thought the business was abandoned.

But Ms Horton said it was “clear” it was operational.

Musgrave pleaded guilty to burglary at a previous hearing and was sentenced at the crown court on December 23.

Michael Cahill, mitigating, said: “He was out looking for scrap, hence the hi-viz, and temptation got the better of him.”

The court heard he was a carer for his father and had other family commitments.

Judge Tim Stead imposed a sentence of eight months but suspended it for 18 months with probation.

He told Musgrave, of Kirkdale Street, Houghton-le-Spring: “I’m not going to deprive you of your liberty today.

"There’s no point in filling the prisons with sentences of this kind. Although if you do it again in the near future the court will probably feel it has to.”

Musgrave was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work for the community.”

