Two women who told a “tissue of lies” after witnessing the brutal murder of a man have been jailed.

Drug users Janette Dowson, 58, and Lisa Lithgo, 38, were in a bungalow at Spurn Walk, in Hartlepool, when Kieran Wood, aged 24, was attacked and killed inside by Paul Foster.

It is believed Foster intended to rob Mr Wood but killed him after stabbing him nine times with a knife.

After the emergency services were alerted, Dowson and Lithgo “concocted a story” that led to a delay in the police tracing Foster for the crime and when they did he had already taken his life.

Janette Dowson (left) and Lisa Lithgo have been jailed for perverting the course of justice after the murder of Kieran Wood at Spurn Walk, Hartlepool, in May 2023.

Dowson and Lithgo were jailed at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday (July 29) for perverting the course of justice with the judge saying the sentence needed to serve as a deterrent to others.

The court previously heard how Mr Wood was instructed to deliver £300 of cocaine to Spurn Walk on 22 May in 2023.

Dowson and Lithgo were there together with Dowson’s brother and Paul Foster.

Police and scene of crime officers after the murder in Spurn Walk, at Burbank in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

As Foster left the address after the murder, he and Lithgo were captured on CCTV hugging and kissing.

Dowson’s brother activated an emergency call system in the address, but the line was mistakenly left open and she was heard coming up with a story that they were in a bedroom and did not see the murder.

They also lied to police to hide Foster’s identity. The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Francis Laird, said: “All that, of course, was a tissue of lies.

"The false information provided by you undoubtedly delayed the identification of Paul Foster as a suspect and delayed the opportunity to arrest him.”

At the last hearing in June, Mr Wood’s mother read a moving impact statement to her “darling boy”.

She said he had fallen in with the wrong crowd but would always help his friends and family, while his siblings’ lives had been destroyed.

She said: “My son wasn’t a threat to anyone in that bungalow. My son didn’t deserve this.”

In mitigation, it was said both women had become reliant on crack cocaine at the time. They both also pleaded guilty.

Dowson, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 18 months while Lithgo, of Holt Street, Hartlepool, got 24 months.