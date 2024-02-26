Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incidents took place on the A689 on Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25.

On February 24, emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on the A689, near to the A19 southbound service station, at around 5pm.

Further details about the incident have still to be confirmed.

The scene of two crashes on different parts of the A689, near Hartlepool.

Then, on February 25, two fire engines from Cleveland Fire Brigade attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the A689 and A1185 roundabout shortly after 4pm.

Speaking about the incident on February 25, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “No persons were trapped. Crews made the scene and vehicles safe.

"We left the scene at 16.49.”

The North East Ambulance Service were also called to the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We dispatched one ambulance crew to the incident.