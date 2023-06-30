17 of the toughest jail terms given to Hartlepool criminals in the first half of 2023

The courts have certainly been busy in the first half of 2023.
Here are just some of the toughest jail terms handed to Hartlepool criminals so far this year. Unless otherwise stated, all sentences were imposed after the defendants pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences. For the 14 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crimes are committed, click here.
1. Brandon Alderson
Alderson, 20, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 44 months of youth detention after admitting three counts of burglary, four vehicle thefts and assaulting an emergency worker. Some of the offences were committed in Hartlepool. Photo: Cleveland Police
2. Christopher Bowlt
Bowlt, 40, of Airdrie Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years after admitting robbing a betting shop on March 22. Photo: Cleveland Police
3. Vladimir Cela
Cela, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for 41 months after he admitted producing cannabis in Hartlepool following a police raid on January 23. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Scott Clements
Clements, 35, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and six months after pleading guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, supplying cocaine, and dangerous driving in November 2021. Photo: Third party