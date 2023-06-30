News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Just some of the Hartlepool criminals who have been jailed by the courts during the first half of 2023.Just some of the Hartlepool criminals who have been jailed by the courts during the first half of 2023.
Just some of the Hartlepool criminals who have been jailed by the courts during the first half of 2023.

17 of the toughest jail terms given to Hartlepool criminals in the first half of 2023

The courts have certainly been busy in the first half of 2023.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 18:27 BST

Here are just some of the toughest jail terms handed to Hartlepool criminals so far this year. Unless otherwise stated, all sentences were imposed after the defendants pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences. For the 14 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crimes are committed, click here.

Alderson, 20, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 44 months of youth detention after admitting three counts of burglary, four vehicle thefts and assaulting an emergency worker. Some of the offences were committed in Hartlepool.

1. Brandon Alderson

Alderson, 20, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 44 months of youth detention after admitting three counts of burglary, four vehicle thefts and assaulting an emergency worker. Some of the offences were committed in Hartlepool. Photo: Cleveland Police

Photo Sales
Bowlt, 40, of Airdrie Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years after admitting robbing a betting shop on March 22.

2. Christopher Bowlt

Bowlt, 40, of Airdrie Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years after admitting robbing a betting shop on March 22. Photo: Cleveland Police

Photo Sales
Cela, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for 41 months after he admitted producing cannabis in Hartlepool following a police raid on January 23.

3. Vladimir Cela

Cela, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for 41 months after he admitted producing cannabis in Hartlepool following a police raid on January 23. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Clements, 35, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and six months after pleading guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, supplying cocaine, and dangerous driving in November 2021.

4. Scott Clements

Clements, 35, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and six months after pleading guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, supplying cocaine, and dangerous driving in November 2021. Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5