The 14 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crimes are committed

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been released following the publication of latest official figures.
The statistics, release by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, are for April 2023. Incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. March 2023 tables are available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Thirty-seven incidents, including 20 shoplifting cases and five thefts, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Hays Gardens
Twenty-eight incidents of anti-social behaviour are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Willow Grove
Twenty-two incidents, including 11 shoplifting offences and five violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Murray Street
Twenty-six incidents, including 16 shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid