Some of the locations where latest Home Office figures say most Hartlepool crime is committed.

The 14 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crimes are committed

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been released following the publication of latest official figures.
By Newsroom
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

The statistics, release by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, are for April 2023. Incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. March 2023 tables are available here.

Thirty-seven incidents, including 20 shoplifting cases and five thefts, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Thirty-seven incidents, including 20 shoplifting cases and five thefts, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-eight incidents of anti-social behaviour are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Hays Gardens

Twenty-eight incidents of anti-social behaviour are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-two incidents, including 11 shoplifting offences and five violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Willow Grove

Twenty-two incidents, including 11 shoplifting offences and five violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-six incidents, including 16 shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Murray Street

Twenty-six incidents, including 16 shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

