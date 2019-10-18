18-year-old arrested after late night police chase in Hartlepool appears in court
An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving following a late night police pursuit.
Dillon Turner was arrested on Wednesday, October 16, following a report of a vehicle being stolen on Merlin Way, Hartlepool, at around 10.15pm.
After being followed by police the vehicle came to an abrupt halt around half an hour later near the Hart Lane/Dunston Road roundabout.
Turner was one of four people arrested at the scene along with two females aged 16 and 19 and a 16-year-old boy.
Turner appeared in custody at Teesside Magistrates on Friday, October 18, accused of allowing himself to be carried in a Fiat 500 he knew had been taken without the owner’s consent and before it was recovered the vehicle was driven dangerously.
Magistrates sent the case to Teesside Crown Court on a date to be fixed.
Turner, of Garside Drive, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody.