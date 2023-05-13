Police were called to the store at the Fens shops, on Catcote Road, on Thursday, May 11, after it was reported that a woman “armed with a knife” had threatened shop workers and stolen money from an elderly man.

A woman was arrested in connection with the incident shortly afterwards.

A 27-year-old woman from Hartlepool is due before Teesside Magistrates Court on Saturday, May 13.

Tesco Express on Catcote Road, Hartlepool.