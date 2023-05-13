News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

27-year-old woman due in court charged over Hartlepool Tesco Express robbery

A 27-year-old woman has been charged following reports of a robbery at a Tesco Express store in Hartlepool.

By Mark Payne
Published 13th May 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to the store at the Fens shops, on Catcote Road, on Thursday, May 11, after it was reported that a woman “armed with a knife” had threatened shop workers and stolen money from an elderly man.

A woman was arrested in connection with the incident shortly afterwards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 27-year-old woman from Hartlepool is due before Teesside Magistrates Court on Saturday, May 13.

Tesco Express on Catcote Road, Hartlepool.Tesco Express on Catcote Road, Hartlepool.
Tesco Express on Catcote Road, Hartlepool.
Most Popular

She is charged with two counts of robbery, attempted robbery, assault, possession of a bladed article in a public place and threatening a person with a sharply pointed article/blade.

Read More
Hartlepool police chief seeks to reassure revellers after two males arrested on ...