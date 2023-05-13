27-year-old woman due in court charged over Hartlepool Tesco Express robbery
A 27-year-old woman has been charged following reports of a robbery at a Tesco Express store in Hartlepool.
Police were called to the store at the Fens shops, on Catcote Road, on Thursday, May 11, after it was reported that a woman “armed with a knife” had threatened shop workers and stolen money from an elderly man.
A woman was arrested in connection with the incident shortly afterwards.
A 27-year-old woman from Hartlepool is due before Teesside Magistrates Court on Saturday, May 13.
She is charged with two counts of robbery, attempted robbery, assault, possession of a bladed article in a public place and threatening a person with a sharply pointed article/blade.