361 arrests made across Teesside in seven days thanks to knife crime awareness project Operation Sceptre
In total, 251 knives were seized across Teesside during Operation Sceptre, aimed at tackling knife crime and creating awareness of the dangers of carrying a bladed weapon in public from Monday 13 to Sunday 19 May.
Officers made 361 arrests across the week, 124 stop searches and seven people were charged with possession of a bladed article.
Police seized 11 bladed weapons during the arrests and stop searches, and 240 were surrendered to amnesty bins.
Hartlepool PC Geoff Coggin, PCSO Eric Barrett and PCSO Geoff Illingworth also delivered talks and engagement sessions to primary and secondary schools across the Cleveland area and discussed the dangers and consequences of knife related crime to hundreds of pupils.
Acting Detective Inspector Sarah Beadle, who led Operation Sceptre, said: “It’s a great result for these weapons to be taken from our streets, where they could have caused serious harm.
“The patrols of violence hot spots are carried out on a regular basis, to ensure that officers are targeting the right people in the right places to tackle violent crime.
“Throughout the year, we have specially trained officers carrying out youth engagement in schools across Cleveland to ensure that young people are aware of the dangers and consequences of knife related crime.
“There is much more to be done to tackle the issue, but with the help and support of the public, we will do everything we can to prevent young people from carrying knives and weapons.”