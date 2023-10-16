Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alan Craigs sexually abused two young girls and was arrested after one of his brave victims confided in a trusted adult.

It led to his second victim coming forward and police to launch an investigation into Craigs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was jailed for five years and five months at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigs was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to sexual assault and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

But Craigs only admitted what he did moments before his trial was due to begin in August.

The court heard his crimes have had a devastating impact, particularly for one of his victims, who changed from being happy and chatty to sullen and “a shadow of her former self.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The girl’s mother said in a statement: “The defendant has destroyed our family” adding: “he’s a disgusting predator”.

The investigation into Craigs was led by Cleveland Police Child Abuse and Vulnerable Adults (CAVA) Team and supported by other local agencies working to protect the victims and their families.

CAVA Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy-King said: “Craigs initially did all he could to cover his tracks, denying what he had done.

“Our protracted enquiries then expanded to include a further victim and eventually Craigs had no option but to plead guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope today’s sentence provides a degree of comfort to the youngsters and their families who have been deeply affected by what he did.”

He added: “Anyone who believes they can seek gratification from abusing vulnerable children and young people must be identified and dealt with; my officers share a determination to do this and they’re committed to achieving the best possible justice for all survivors of abuse.”

Craigs, now of Hawkstead Court, Newton Aycliffe, has been placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and upon his release will face strict conditions and restrictions under a sexual harm prevention order.

In mitigation, Paul Abrahams, defending said Craigs had been frank with probation officers prior to sentencing and had no similar previous convictions.