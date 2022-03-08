Laptop, cash and clothing all stolen in Hartlepool following multiple reports of vehicle break-ins

Police are investigating after six reports of thefts from vehicles were reported in the same area of town overnight.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 3:00 pm

Cleveland Police have issued a reminder to members of the public that they should keep their vehicles locked and valuables out of sight.

The advice follows six reports of overnight thefts between Monday, March 7, and Tuesday, March 8, from motor vehicles in the Burn Valley ward.

It is reported that a number of items have been stolen, including cash, a laptop and items of clothing.

Burn Valley Gardens, in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Police have advised that all valuables are kept out of view or removed from the vehicle.

They also say that glove boxes can be left open and parcel shelves removed to clearly show there are no valuables in the vehicle.

Anyone wanting to speak to a member of the Crime Prevention team can do so by calling 101.

For more crime prevention advice, go to www.cleveland.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/preventing-car-vehicle-theft

