Cleveland Police have issued a reminder to members of the public that they should keep their vehicles locked and valuables out of sight.

It is reported that a number of items have been stolen, including cash, a laptop and items of clothing.

Burn Valley Gardens, in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Police have advised that all valuables are kept out of view or removed from the vehicle.

They also say that glove boxes can be left open and parcel shelves removed to clearly show there are no valuables in the vehicle.

Anyone wanting to speak to a member of the Crime Prevention team can do so by calling 101.

For more crime prevention advice, go to www.cleveland.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/preventing-car-vehicle-theft

