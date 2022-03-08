Cleveland Police detectives hail jail sentence for Hartlepool sex attacker labelled a 'dangerous predator’

David Brunt, 53, was jailed for five-and-a-half years and ordered to register as a sex offender for life at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, March 7.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault on a girl under 13 and three offences of making indecent images of children.

Brunt, of Balcary Court, Hartlepool, was also given a life ban on having unsupervised contact with children.

David Brunt.

Detective Constable Gemma Allan, of Cleveland Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said the victim potentially saved other youngsters from abuse by speaking out.

Det Con Allan said: “Brunt is a dangerous, predatory man, who has caused this child untold struggles in her day to day life.

"Her wider family has also been badly affected but they’ve all shown such incredible bravery throughout the investigation and the court process.

“I hope today’s result will bring a degree of comfort to them all and I wish them the very best going forward.

“I’d also like to thank the agencies locally who provided invaluable support to the victim and her family.”

Safeguarding Acting Detective Superintendent Deb Fenny added: “I’d reassure anyone who has suffered or is experiencing similar abuse that help is always available from Cleveland Police.

"You can report for yourself or on behalf of another person 24 hours a day, via the 101 number.

“We promise to investigate all allegations and will always put victims and their well-being and welfare at the heart of our inquiries.”

